Police investigate armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – In the first incident, Police are searching for suspects responsible for an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th, 2024, in Southwestern New Providence.

According to initial reports, the victim was traveling west on St. Vincent Road around midnight, accompanied by four (4) friends, when she stopped to allow another vehicle to exit a side corner.

As a result, three males, one armed with a firearm, exited this dark-colored vehicle wearing dark clothing and ordered them out of the white Nissan Cube she was renting. The culprits left the scene in the stolen car, heading west on St. Vincent Road. At this time, the make and model of the suspect’s vehicle is unknown.

Investigation Continues.

In the second incident, the victim reported to police that on Monday, November 25th, 2024, sometime around 3:00 p.m., while riding his bicycle on Quintine Alley and Windsor Lane, he was approached by a dark-skinned male armed with a firearm who demanded he give up his bicycle.

The suspect then rode off on the bicycle in a westerly direction. Investigation Continues.