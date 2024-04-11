Police Investigate Alleged Attempted Suicide

April 11, 2024 Theo Sealy
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt which occurred on Wednesday April 10, 2024 in western New Providence.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 5:00 p.m., police were notified of the incident which
involved a 35-year-old female of western New Providence who reportedly ingested a large quantity of over-the-counter medication.

The victim was taken to the hospital via emergency services, for medical attention and evaluation.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are urging anyone experiencing mental health concerns, to communicate with family
members, friends, religious leaders, counselors, or contact the Crisis Center at 328-0922.

