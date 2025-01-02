Police investigate $10M suspected cocaine bust

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Wednesday January 1, 2025, police in Grand Bahama conducted a joint operation with the
Bahamas Customs Department and U.S. Counterparts, resulting in the seizure of a large quantity of suspected dangerous drugs.
According to the initial reports, sometime around 1:30 p.m., the team searched a container at a local
port and discovered a substantial amount of suspected cocaine.
No arrests were made in this discovery.
The suspected drugs total 498 packages with an estimated weight of 1,277 lbs. The estimated street value is $9, 960, 000.00, according to police.