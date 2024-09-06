Police in Grand Bahama investigate attempted suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an attempted suicide that occurred on Thursday September 5, 2024, involving a 45-year-old male.

According to preliminary reports, officers were alerted to the incident shortly before 10:00 a.m. at

a residence on Bass Lane.

Upon arrival, they met the male with self-inflicted injuries to his wrist and a severed left pinky finger, police said.

It is confirmed that the victim ingested a quantity of over-the-counter pills and used a sharp

instrument to inflict his injuries, investigators revealed.

He was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services personnel for further medical

attention and evaluation.

Investigations are ongoing.