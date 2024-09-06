Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police in Grand Bahama investigate attempted suicide

0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an attempted suicide that occurred on Thursday September 5, 2024, involving a 45-year-old male.

According to preliminary reports, officers were alerted to the incident shortly before 10:00 a.m. at
a residence on Bass Lane.

Upon arrival, they met the male with self-inflicted injuries to his wrist and a severed left pinky finger, police said.

It is confirmed that the victim ingested a quantity of over-the-counter pills and used a sharp
instrument to inflict his injuries, investigators revealed.

He was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services personnel for further medical
attention and evaluation.

Investigations are ongoing.

Polls

Should political parties be required to disclose where and who they get campaign donations from?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should political parties be required to disclose where and who they get campaign donations from?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture