Police in Grand Bahama investigate attempted suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Grand Bahama are investigating an attempted suicide that occurred on Thursday September 5, 2024, involving a 45-year-old male.
According to preliminary reports, officers were alerted to the incident shortly before 10:00 a.m. at
a residence on Bass Lane.
Upon arrival, they met the male with self-inflicted injuries to his wrist and a severed left pinky finger, police said.
It is confirmed that the victim ingested a quantity of over-the-counter pills and used a sharp
instrument to inflict his injuries, investigators revealed.
He was transported to the hospital by emergency medical services personnel for further medical
attention and evaluation.
Investigations are ongoing.