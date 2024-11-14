Police host community walkabout following violent incidents in Black Village

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers attached to the South-Central Division, alongside community stakeholders, conducted a walkabout throughout the Black Village and Big Pond community this morning following the recent fatal and non fatal domestic disputes in the area.

Officer in Charge of the South-Central Division Cheif Superintendent Dwight Smith spoke to reporters during the community walkthrough where he emphasized that while the community has not been a crime “hot spot” this year, community officers are on the ground and adequately outfitted with resources.

Just last week, community residents expressed their concerns following a fatal domestic dispute as a tenant allegedly stabbed his landlord to death on Huyler Street, and just hours following that incident the alleged perpetrator of that homicide was stabbed multiple times in what authorities deemed as a retaliatory incident.