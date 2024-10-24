Police discover $12K worth of marijuana

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Officers from Operation Ceasefire, comprising of the police and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, seized 12 pounds of suspected marijuana valued at $12,000.00 on Wednesday October 23, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that around 7:00 p.m., officers, acting on information, searched an overgrown area near an unpaved footpath off Martins Close-Cowpen Road, where they discovered and confiscated the drugs.

There were no arrests made in connection with this discovery.

Investigations continue into this matter.