Police corporal charged with conspiracy in passport officer murder

December 12, 2022 Ava Turnquest

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A 28-year-old man and a police Corporal have been charged with conspiracy to commit murder following the killing of a passport officer earlier this month.

Jason Whitfield was found shot to death inside his government car in Garden Hills sometime around 7am on December 3.

The senior clerk in the Passport Office was described by friends and relatives as a “stand-up kind of guy” who loved his job.

According to police, the two suspects will appear before the Magistrate Court, Nassau Street Complex today at noon.

