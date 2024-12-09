Police confiscate firearms

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police seized two (2) firearms in separate incidents on Sunday, 8th December, 2024.

The first incident occurred around 1:00 p.m. on Meadow Street near Hutchinson Street. Acting on information, officers searched a bushy area and seized a firearm. No arrests were made.

The second incident took place on Farrington Road before 4:00 p.m., where officers, acting on information, confiscated a firearm discovered in a vacant lot. No arrests were made.

Investigations are ongoing into these matters.