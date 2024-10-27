Watch ILTV Live
Police confiscate firearms in separate incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police, during separate incidents on Saturday 26th October, 2024, confiscated two (2) unlicensed firearms, one of which led to the arrest of an adult male.

In the first incident, which occurred around 6:00 p.m., officers from the Western Division, acting on information, went to a property off West Bay Street and seized a firearm containing ammunition; however, this discovery resulted in no arrest.

In the second incident, which occurred around 11:00 p.m., officers executed a search warrant at a private residence in Fraser Allotment, where during the search, an unlicensed firearm containing a quantity of ammunition was confiscated, resulting in the arrest of a 44-year-old male occupant.

Investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

