Police confiscate firearm, ammunition and a quantity of suspected dangerous drugs

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Officers from “Operation Take Back” confiscated over one thousand (1000) rounds of assorted ammunition, a firearm, and a quantity of suspected marijuana on Friday January 19, 2024.

According to reports, sometime around 12:30 p.m., officers assisted by the Canine Unit, acting on intelligence conducted a search of a vacant property in Domingo Heights where the items were discovered.

The suspected marijuana weighed sixteen (16) pounds with an estimated street value of $21,690.00.

No arrests were made in connection with this discovery.

Police investigations are ongoing.