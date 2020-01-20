Police arrest man with $30k suspected cocaine at airport

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A man was arrested at the airport after he was found in possession of suspected cocaine valued at $30,000.

According to reports, the man presented himself to a US Custom Officer at the Lynden Pindling International Airport, after checking in for a flight to Philadelphia shortly after noon.

“He was selected for a secondary search and his checked-in cooler bag was recalled,” said Superintendent Shanta Knowles, police press liaison.

“Upon searching the cooler bag, officers recovered two packages of suspected cocaine. The man was taken into custody and is expected to be formally charged before a Magistrate Court this week.”

The drugs weighed 4.4 lbs, Knowles said.

Meanwhile in other crime matters, police recovered a 9mm pistol with four rounds of ammunition on Sunday.

According to Knowles, mobile division officers were on patrol when they saw two men in a yellow Toyota Passo on Apple Street shortly after 3am.

The men were reportedly acting in a suspicious manner, and one of the men was seen throwing an object from the vehicle.

Knowles said: “The officers stopped the vehicle, conducted a search of the vehicle and the area where the object was thrown and recovered a 9 millimeter pistol with four rounds of ammunition. These men are expected to be formally charged before a Magistrate Court this week.”