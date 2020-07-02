Police arrest Jamaican ‘hitman’

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS — A known Jamaican hitman who is believed to have traveled to The Bahamas to perform a contract killing, was arrested in Grand Bahama on Wednesday, according to police.

The suspect is reportedly from August Town, St Andrews, and is believed to be affiliated with the notorious ‘No Dollar No Cents’ gang, was tracked down at Victoria Inn on Midshipman Road.

Officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department and Rapid Response and Security Intelligence Brach in Grand Bahama executed a search warrant shortly after midnight and arrested the Jamaican, whose identity has not been made available.

According to police, the man is connected to a number of murders in Jamaica.

Eyewitness News understands Jamaican authorities are working closely with Bahamian authorities in relation to the suspect, who was being questioned by police.

In June, Jamaican Police Commissioner Major General Antony Anderson told Jamaica Observer 74 percent of all murders in the said divisions were gang related.

Jamaica has declared a state of public emergency in the Kingston Western and Kingston Central police divisions for 14 days, due to increased criminal activity in both divisions since the beginning of the year.