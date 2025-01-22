Police and banking institutions battle phishing scam

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Authorities are battling with a reported uptick in phishing scams here in the country as fake SMS messages and notifications are prompting bank customers to enter their personal account information, leading local scammers to gain full access to funds.

Eyewitness News spoke with the Director of the Financial Crimes Branch attached to the RBPF Superintendent Anthony McCartney, who broke down exactly how these financial crimes are being carried out.

While unable to give an official number of cases reported for 2025, McCartney noted they are already in the double digits.

Our @lintonritchiejr reports.