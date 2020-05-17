Police and AUTEC search for missing men in Andros

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Three men are missing after they got lost hunting wild boar in Andros.

According to reports, the three men – Theo Saunders, 35, William Mackey, 14, and Faren Storr, 18 – left on the hunting expedition at around 8.30am Friday morning in the Twin Lakes area.

Superintendent James Moss told Eyewitness News that Saunders was able to make contact on Saturday, notifying police the group was lost but could see a tower and hear rushing water.

Moss said there is an aerial search being conducted in the Twin Lakes area of North Andros, with the assistance of AUTEC’s Naval Base.

The men are from South Mastic Point, Andros. Their families raised concerns after the group did not return that afternoon, and a search began sometime around 11.30pm with permission from the police.

AUTEC’s Naval Base joined in the search Saturday afternoon conducting an aerial search, Eyewitness News was told.

The search continues today with local fishermen, hunters, police and AUTEC, Moss said.

