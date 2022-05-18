PMH visitation limited as COVID-19 cases increase

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has announced that visitation at the hospital has been limited effective today.

Patient visitation is limited to two persons for a duration of no longer than 15 minutes at the bedside, according to a press release.

“Based on the Ministry of Health & Wellness’ reporting of the increase in COVID-19 positive cases, hospital administration has made the decision to alter visitation policies. All visitors will be processed via the Critical Care Block (CCB) entrance and are required to adhere to all COVID-19 prevention protocols, including maintaining social distancing inside the hospital and wearing face masks, at all times.”

It added: “The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) and Princess Margaret Hospital request patience as we continue to prioritize patient and staff safety. The public is encouraged to follow all advisories and updates from the Ministry of Health & Wellness and the Public Hospitals Authority for further information regarding hospital services.”