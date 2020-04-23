PMH suspends visitation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) today advised that it has suspended visiting hours at both public and private wards effective immediately as part of updated prevention measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The statement comes after four patients from the Medical Surgical Ward II tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

“Updates regarding patients will be made to the identified and/or nearest relative and/or guardian by the assigned physician via telephone,” the statement read.

“Meals and beverages delivered for patients will not be accepted during this restricted period. If a patient requires a personal item, the hospital will contact the identified and/or nearest relative regarding the request; in this case, the delivery must be pre-arranged with Ward Management.”

According to PMH, efforts are also being made to provide video-conferencing for patients on the Children’s Ward, so that they can interact daily with a parent or guardian.