PMH surgical ward closed after confirmed COVID-19 case

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has closed a surgical ward after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

The Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) announced the move to close the Medical Surgical Ward II in a press statement yesterday.

“No further admissions will be made to the Medical Surgical Ward II, Princess Margaret Hospital until further notice,” the PHA statement read.

“All remaining patients on the ward have been tested for COVID-19. Contact tracing of persons who were previously discharged from the Medical Surgical Ward II has commenced via the Ministry of Health’s Disease Surveillance Unit.

It added: “PHA Employee Health Services has commenced exposure assessment for all employees who would have had direct contact to the patient confirmed.”