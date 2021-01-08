PMH recognizes first babies born on Christmas and New Year’s Day

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH), in partnership with Kiwanis Club of Nassau and Cookie Collection, continued the hospital’s annual tradition of extending special recognition to the first babies born at PMH on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

New mothers of the Christmas and New Year’s first baby boy and girl were gifted $200 gift certificates to Sandy’s Ltd on behalf of PMH and Sharon Johnson of Cookie Collections.

Additionally, the mothers of the New Year’s babies were also presented with gift baskets from Kiwanis of Nassau.

PMH extended congratulations to Christmas Day mothers Vanessa Poiter-Smith on the birth of her baby girl, weighing eight pounds, at 1.20am; and to Frankyn Pennerman on the birth of her baby boy, weighing six pounds and two ounces, at 12.54am.

The hospital also extended congratulations to New Year’s Day mothers Deatra Miller on the birth of her baby girl, weighing seven pounds and 13.4 ounces, at 5.02am; and to Geldilia Jean on the birth of her baby boy, weighing six pounds and 12 ounces, at 12.50am.