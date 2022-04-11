PMH Patient Visitation Guidelines further revised

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has further revised patient visitation guidelines, effective today.

Hospital visiting hours have been adjusted: Monday to Friday 6pm – 8pm (Weekdays), and Saturday and Sunday 2pm – 4pm (Weekends).

Visitation is permitted for Paediatric patients (up to 18 years). However, Paediatric visitations will be limited to mother and father only, with one visitor at a time for a duration of no longer than 15 minutes. Limited visitors’ lists for ICU and NICU will continue at the discretion of the Attending Physician.

Patient visitation on PMH General Wards is limited to patients aged 60 years and older. Only two visitors are permitted for each patient, one of whom must be the patient’s legal next of kin. During visitation only one visitor is permitted at the bedside for a duration of 15 minutes.

PMH Private Services, visitation is permitted for all ages, two visitors are permitted for each patient, one of whom must be the patient’s legal next of kin. During visitation only one visitor is permitted at the bedside for a duration of fifteen 15 minutes.

All COVID-19 protocols must be adhered to, and as an Acute Care area, the PMH Emergency Department, continues to restrict visitation.

All visitors must enter and leave via the hospital’s main entrance at the Critical Care Block.

Hospital management will continue to update the public as visitation guidelines are amended going forward to ensure patient and staff safety; the patience of the general public is appreciated at this time.