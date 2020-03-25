PMH issues urgent appeal for all blood types

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) has issued an urgent appeal for the donation of all types of blood.

In a statement, the hospital discouraged group donations as it will not facilitate more than three people at a time.

Blood donations can be made at the PMH Blood Bank, Monday to Saturday from 9am until 5pm.

The final donation will be taken at 4.30pm daily, according to a statement.

“Persons are reminded that official identification is required in order to donate blood. The public is also advised that if you are ill or experiencing respiratory symptoms you should not donate blood.

“In keeping with social distancing protocols, the Blood Bank is discouraging group donations. No more than three individuals will be facilitated at a time.”

The statement continued: “For more information on making a blood donation or for specific instructions on what to do before donating blood, please call the Blood Bank, Princess Margaret Hospital at telephone numbers 502- 7822 or 322-8077.

“The PHA thanks the public for their support during this time. Further announcements and updates on hospital services will be disseminated as it becomes necessary.”