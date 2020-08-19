PMH COVID testing addressing backlog

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Testing for the coronavirus at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) via two molecular instruments continues to assist in addressing the backlog of pending samples, according to Dr Jessica Edwards, a medical microbiologist at PMH.

Testing began last Friday at the hospital.

“We have been gifted from the Pan American Health Organization a number of cartridges for the gene expert which allows us to do rapid PCR testing for persons who are under investigation or the acutely ill patients,” Edwards told Eyewitness News.

“…We are using that stock of cartridges to perform the rapid testing.”

She added: “I believe the new test systems can do up to 1,000 samples per day. It is still very early, but some inroad has been made with the backlog. They are working very hard reducing the load of backlog samples.”

Edwards was unable to provide the exact number of tests performed to date, but said she would seek to confirm.

Asked whether there were sufficient reagents to address the backlog and shore up the testing capacity, Edwards said: “Absolutely. It definitely will add to the capacity in-country obviously is now and we should be able to address the urgent needs of persons in the hospital, specifically who are in acute care settings without rapid turnaround of the test result.”

She continued: “We’re also working on addressing the current and backlog, but I cannot give you a specific number on how many tests have been done because that is continually changing.”

Last Friday, National HIV/AIDS and Infectious Disease Programme Director Dr Nikkiah Forbes said officials were advised some 800 samples were still waiting to be processed and tested.

Since then, 305 more cases have been confirmed, though it remains unclear how many of those new infections were part of the backlog of samples.

During a national address Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert said progress was being made on clearing the backlog at the National Reference Laboratory.

As of yesterday, 7,971 tests had been completed, compared to the 7,322 tests completed on Friday, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of cases now stands at 1,424.

As of yesterday, there were 821 confirmed cases in New Providence, 463 in Grand Bahama, 45 in Bimini, 44 in Abaco, 14 in the Berry Islands, eight in Cat Island, five in Exuma, four in Eleuthera, two in Inagua, one in Andros and 17 pending locations.

Hospitalized cases more than doubled yesterday — from 32 to 78, though health officials said the uptick “accounts for those persons at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre who are sick and have COVID”.

Amid media inquiries for specifics, health officials said: “Whilst SRC accounted for most of the uptick, the other persons are simply ill and in hospital.”

Health officials said: “We will get back to you tomorrow with further details.”