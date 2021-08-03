PMH boosts capacity to care for COVID patients with assistance from Samaritan’s Purse

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The arrival of two patient care tents from Samaritan’s Purse International on Friday, July 30, 2021, provided a boost to Princess Margaret Hospital’s (PMH) capacity to provide in-patient care to COVID-19 positive patients.

PMH has seen an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases presenting at the Emergency Department, with a corresponding increase in the number of cases requiring admission to COVID-19 treatment units for care.

The tents will expand the hospital’s Special Pathogens Unit by 18 beds, with nine beds in each tent. An area within a tent has been designated by a divider for pediatric COVID-19 cases. Eight members of Samaritan’s Purse setup team will work with PMH Engineering Team and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) to erect the tents.

PHA Managing Director Catherine Weech and PMH Hospital Administrator Mary Lightbourne Walker expressed appreciation to Samaritan’s Purse for once again proving to be a true ally to The Bahamas in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is anticipated that the additional tents have already begun receiving patients as of yesterday.

Patients requiring in-patient care for severe COVID-19 disease are treated at PMH Legacy Unit, PMH Special Pathogens Unit, South Beach Health Center and Doctor’s Hospital West.