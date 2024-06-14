PMH Administration addresses ongoing infrastructure upgrades

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) Administrator Mary Walker reaffirmed Friday morning that the healthcare facility remains committed to completing its ongoing projects, despite previous delays.

Health Minister Dr. Michael Darville also recently affirmed in the House of Assembly, during the budget debate, that the infrastructure projects underway at PMH remain on track and will soon be completed.

While she assured media that infrastructure work remains on track, Walker also sought to set the record straight concerning a number of videos which have gone viral on social media. The videos reportedly showed unsatisfactory conditions at the hospital, however, Walker maintains that the footage is old and “does not pertain to this year.”