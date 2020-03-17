PM warns against panic buying

Wholesalers confirm medicine supplies are healthy, more supplies en route

Household supplies, such as cleaners and disinfectants, to be restocked within days

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis urged Bahamians and residents to stop panic buying food and hoarding supplies in reaction to news of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is no need for it,” Minnis said following a meeting with local wholesalers and suppliers at the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

“I want to assure the population that we have at least a one to three months’ supply of food on the island and shipping continues as normal.”

According to a statement, Minnis met with representatives of Super Value, A & M Foods, and local wholesale distributors, including pharmaceutical wholesalers and suppliers.

He received a briefing on the state of the country’s medicine and food stocks and other supplies.

According to the statement, wholesalers have confirmed medicine supplies are healthy, with a two months’ supply in stock and more supplies en route.

Household supplies, such as cleaners and disinfectants, are expected to be restocked within days, and wholesalers are looking to build stock above the normal levels.

Minnis also reiterated that price gouging will not be tolerated and any establishment found violating the law will be prosecuted.