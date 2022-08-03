PM urges Del Zotto family to reconsider abandoning Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis is urging the Del Zotto family to resolve its disagreements with the Grand Bahama Port Authority and save jobs and services on the island.

The Del Zotto family, the principals of companies like Gold Rock, Home Design Centre and Do It Centre in Grand Bahama, announced plans last week to withdraw its investment from the island, saying it witnessed blatant disregard for the growth of the island by the Grand Bahama Port Authority over the years.

The GBPA fired back over the weekend, saying the family’s threat was a spiteful reaction to its impasse with DEVCO, the Grand Bahama Development Company, over a new agreement around Gold Rock’s access to aggregate in the Devonshire subdivision.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday said Davis advised cabinet that he spoke with the Del Zotto family and urged them to resolve differences so their businesses can continue.

“The family conveyed that the relationship between themselves and the Grand Bahama Port Authority had broken down,” the OPM’s statement said.

“Regrettably, a number of Bahamian jobs were lost. It’s the main reason why we’ve asked them to reconsider their position,” Davis said, adding: “Despite the very difficult issues, again, we asked the Del Zotto family to spend every effort to resolve the matter.”

Free National Movement Leader and Marco City MP Michael Pintard, meanwhile, said the administration must urgently intervene in the conflict because at least 130 families would be impacted by layoffs.

Pintard said layoffs began at the family’s companies several weeks ago.

“The pending or imminent closure of the group of companies by the Del Zotto is likely to send a terrible signal both to the island, nationally and internationally and dampen the prospects for recovery for Grand Bahama in general, Freeport in particular,” he said.

“Recovery and development rely on confidence by those who reside there and do business in Grand Bahamas. For this to now occur is potentially very much damaging.

“It is regrettable that the early signs of this spat and the problems signaled by some early layoffs were not noted and responded by the leadership on the island by bringing it to the attention of the prime minister and the cabinet. I’m hopeful having myself spoken with persons from GBPA, persons from the company itself including a senior member of management and employees, that he will respond.”

Pintard continued: “What is most pivotal for many of us as well is more than 100 families who in some cases the breadwinner of the family will be on the unemployment line and I’ve been advised that there will be more than 130 families impacted apart from those who have already been laid off in the first round of this.

“The timing of this is horrible given that we are in the midst of a hurricane season where you absolutely need (these stores) as well, all of the companies on the island that are providing construction supplies. We need all of them clicking on all cylinders because residents and businesses require their services and products in order for people to have a degree of normalcy to protect the assets that were already compromised by the last hurricane and if another hurricane comes through before people finish preparing their roofs or other parts of their building that is compromised, again their situation would be made substantially worse.”

Pintard called for the parties to tone down the temperature and work together.

“Both companies, that is DEVCO/GBPA and the Del Zotto Group of Companies, the principals, I would say if you listen to the tone and tenor of their releases it is not encouraging to hear that tone and tenor. They have to bring the temperature down and in my view take into consideration the impact on this country, on the island, of those families that are being employed.”