PM to businesses: Where is your humanity?

Construction on Family Islands to resume

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis appealed for businesses to hold off on layoffs for just a bit longer as he announced the partial reopening of economic activity on the Family Islands.

Minnis said he was disappointed by reports of firings of longstanding workers who would have sacrificed to build the wealth of their employers.

To this, he said: “Are you humane? Do you have a soul…w here is your heart…or do you have a heart?”

Hardware, lumber, plumbing and electrical stores that cater to construction will be allowed to open Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm on Family Islands.

Auto part stores will be allowed to operate on Tuesday from 8am- to 5pm; hardware and home stores on Wednesday and Friday from 8am to 8pm.

Plant nurseries on Monday and Thursday from 6am to noon.

Minnis said landscaping and property maintenance are now included under essential businesses and can operate during the 24-hour curfew.

The prime minister said the decision was based on advice of health experts, adding borders remain closed to domestic and marine air transport from inter-island and international traffic.

Physical distancing must be adhered to at all times, and individuals must wear a mask when out in public, Minnis said.

He encouraged Bahamians to seize this opportunity by creating a delivery-based service.