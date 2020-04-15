PM takes part in emergency CARICOM COVID-19 meeting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, along with Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Heads of Government, today took part in an emergency meeting to address the social and economic impact of COVID-19 in the region.

The Ninth Special Emergency Meeting of the Congress of Heads of Government of CARICOM was chaired by Mia Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados and CARICOM chair.

“We have to strike a balance between the health and safety of our citizens and residents, and ensuring that our economies continue to work,” Mottley said.

At the meeting, the Caribbean leaders received an update from the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and discussed protocols for the development of common public health policy and a common border policy.

In the latest update from the Ministry of Health, there have been 49 confirmed cases of the virus in the country, seven in Grand Bahama, 40 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay, and one on Bimini.

The death toll remains at eight and six people have recovered.

A state of emergency on The Bahamas has been extended until April 30, with the government’s nationwide lockdown taking place every weekend.