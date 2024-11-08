PM strikes a different tone after cost of living comments backlash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Davis stated that the government is hard at work addressing rising costs in The Bahamas, following his assertion that Bahamians’ choices factor into the cost of living.

The comments were widely circulated on social media in the last 24 hours, with some arguing that the remarks were tone deaf.

“There’s no question we have an affordability crisis in The Bahamas,” Davis wrote on his social media accounts. “Too many Bahamian families are working hard and still struggling to pay for the basics.

“We’re putting solar panels up, and bringing electricity prices down. Our energy reforms mean that 80,000 BPL customers have already seen a reduction in their monthly bill.

“We’re reviewing taxes and fees, so we can reduce the tax burden on middle- and lower-income families. We raised the national minimum wage, provided promotions and pay adjustments in the public sector, and reduced the duties on a number of imports.”

Davis cited the government’s progress in implementing free Wi-Fi in public parks and the school breakfast programme.

“Many of the changes that are required will take time – there aren’t easy shortcuts for a small island economy that is heavily dependent on imports,” he continued.

“We are committed to the big, structural changes that will have a real impact.”