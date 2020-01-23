PM stages town hall to launch party’s 2020 election campaign

Minnis says PLP govt. would ‘empty’ the treasury

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis suggested last night that a Progressive Liberal Party Cabinet would misappropriate public funds if party is returned to office.

Minnis made the jeer as he launched the Free National Movement’s 2022 election campaign during a town hall meeting on Edmund Moxey Park.

Firing back in a statement last night, Opposition Leader Philip Davis called the prime minister “clueless”.

Davis accused Minnis of staging the town hall under false pretenses, and further questioned whether any public funds had been used to host the “rally in the alley”.

After speeches by various MPs and parliamentarians, Minnis was brought on stage with one of his popular campaign anthems, “We will rock you”.

“FNM’s are you ready for our next victory?” Minnis shouted to the crowd.

“Tonight, we start the launch of our victory train.

“We start here in our central zone and we will continue to our destiny. Government House will be the final stop in 2022.

“But as we move into the community, we will be taking on more pastures.

“Are you ready to embark? Are you ready to board this victory train?”

As he reflected on his days as a boy catching frogs in the nearby pond, Minnis took shots at the PLP, who’s party emblem is a crab.

“Crabs can be very slippery too and difficult to catch,” he said.

“But we know how to catch crabs. You have to strong with them, and cut their bitters off right away.

“If you don’t clip their fins and their bitters, they will thief everything under God’s creation

“Crabs are very tricky you. Crabs are greedy and they’re ‘grabbalicious’, and crabs are not to be trusted.”

Minnis continued: “Can you imagine what a Cabinet full of a pen of crabs would do to the public treasury?

“They would tief’ like there’s no tomorrow.”

At the town hall, Minnis touted the work of his administration since coming to office on crime, education and its Over-the-Hill rejuvenation initiative.

He further warned FNM’s to be careful of the PLP’s “massive fake campaign”.

“They want to confuse you,” Minnis said.

“They want you to believe things that aren’t true so they can get back in power. They want to get back into that treasury and empty it this time. I advise you to read and to follow responsible news. Don’t just believe things people forward to your phone, a lot of foolishness is [the] PLP’s propaganda.”

The PLP suffered a sweeping defeat at the May 2017 polls, winning only four of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly – Englerston, Exumas and Ragged Island, Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador and Mangrove Cay and South Andros.

Minnis has repeatedly indicated that he expects to win a second term in office.

In his statement last night, Davis called the prime minister “desperate”.

“There was no new ground broken last night,” Davis said.

“It was the same mish mash of attacks on the PLP which passes for policy by the FNM. The Prime Minister turns out to be useless and clueless.”

Davis added: “So with hurricane relief in disarray, people with no beds in hospital, our children in the streets with no teachers, the Prime Minister can find time for trash talking on a public park.