PM says there are new revelations in ongoing national food program investigation

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- As police investigations remain underway into the national food program, which was operated under the previous Minnis administration during the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Philip Davis says police have recovered matters that seemingly have nothing to do with the food program.

When pressed by the media to explain his comment, the nation’s leader opted to remain tight-lipped. The program was placed under a microscope shortly after the Davis administration assumed office in 2021. The prime minister indicated that he struggled to determine how the $53m issued to the National Food Distribution Taskforce was spent.