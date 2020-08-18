PM reverses full lockdown restrictions for New Providence

Food stores to open tomorrow until further notice

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced a turnaround of the full lockdown imposed in New Providence, allowing food stores and other essential services to open tomorrow.

He said the reversal was due to public feedback and the development of a weather system that could potentially impact the country by the weekend.

It follows bitter protests earlier today among dozens of people who gathered near Windsor Park on East Street to march onto Bay Street in protest of the seven-day lockdown.

Scores of people were detained, leading to an emotive standoff between officers and residents of the area.

“Starting tomorrow, Wednesday 19 August, grocery stores, pharmacies, water depots, gas stations and hardware stores will be allowed to open from 6am to 9pm, until further notice,” Minnis said.

“Food wholesalers and manufacturers will also be allowed to operate during this period.

“The National Insurance Board will resume cheque distributions on Wednesday 19 August at the National Stadium.

Minnis said he will provide further details on adjustments to the New Providence lockdown when he addressed the nation later in the week.

“My first priority is always to protect the health and safety of every Bahamian,” he continued.

“However, after I spoke Monday night Bahamians from all walks of life raised concerns with me.

“From these discussions two things are clear: There is broad understanding of the need to lock down New Providence in order to control and slow the spread of COVID-19; however, it is also clear that families and businesses need more time to prepare.

“I hear you. I understand you and know that in many cases we must make adjustments in the short-term to strengthen in the long run.

“Earlier today the Cabinet was briefed by officials of the Department of Meteorology and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) who are closely monitoring a weather system which on its current path may affect The Bahamas by Sunday.

“Given the feedback from community stakeholders and the threat of a weather system that is developing, we are making adjustments to the New Providence lockdown.

“This is to allow residents who were unable to secure sufficient food, medicine and water to access essential items, and to make the necessary preparations as we monitor the weather system.”