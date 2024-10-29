PM: ‘Retaliatory crime is hard to prevent’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has expressed concern over the rising crime rates in the country, particularly following the recent triple homicide which unfolded in the Fox Hill community yesterday, marking the 102nd murder of the year.

Davis described the situation as troubling. He noted that police have indicated the killings may be retaliatory in nature.

Davis emphasized the urgent need for stakeholders to collaborate on solutions aimed at steering young people away from a life of crime.

His administration recently introduced the “Clear, Hold, Build” crime strategy as part of its efforts to address these issues.