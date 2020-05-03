PM reopens businesses for deliveries and curbside pick-up

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced the reopening of commercial activity on several Family Islands, and the wider reopening of businesses that can provide delivery or curbside pick-up.

Minnis noted the country was making progress to limit the spread of COVID-19 as he signaled the shift to “Phase 1b” of the government’s plan to reopen the economy.

There have been 83 confirmed cases of the virus in the country — 67 in New Providence, eight in Bimini, seven in Grand Bahama and one in Cat Cay.

Minnis said officials have also decided to reopen the Family Islands by zone, starting with the southern zone.

The following islands will be able to resume commercial activity starting tomorrow: Ragged Island, Rum Cay, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay.

Physical distancing and safety protocols must be followed at all times, and all islands are still under 24-hour curfew and weekend lockdown measures, he said.

Minnis said the country was making progress but “we cannot as a country let down our guard”.

Tomorrow, businesses that can provide goods and services through delivery and curbside pickup will be allowed to operate through the week from 8am to 5pm.

Construction on New Providence and Grand Bahama will be allowed to operate from 7am to 5pm through the week under industry protocols.

Home and hardware stores, plant nurseries, and auto plant stores may also expand to five-day online delivery and curbside service if they have capacity, while keeping the established in-store days, Minnis said.

Under this phase, Minnis said professional athletes who want to continue their training will be able to do so.