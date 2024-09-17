PM pledges lower electricity bills

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While Prime Minister Philip Davis has insisted that consumers should see a decrease in their electricity bills beginning in September, a local business owner said he will wait to see the proof.

While appearing on The Rundown with Clint Watson, Prime Minister Davis made the comments and noted that his administration is working to ensure that consumers bills will continue to decrease.

Meanwhile, Owner of Tropical Gyros Kevin Culmer told Eyewitness News Digital that he will wait to see the evidence before he gets excited. Culmer said that government made a similar announcement in June but his bills increased by several hundred dollars.

He noted however that he did see a decrease on his residential bill for this month.

Consumers have long complained about high electricity bills especially during the summer months. BPL executives have attributed the increase to increased power usage.