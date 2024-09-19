PM outlines road ahead as Pike Corp. steps in to help BPL

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Government has entered into a 25-year contract with Pike Corporation, through its Bahamian management company, Island Grid Solutions, for the upgrade and management of BPL’s transmission and distribution network.

The deal is part of an overarching plan to “fix” BPL, but why did the Davis-Cooper administration not opt for a management contract for the ailing power company instead? Prime Minister Philip Davis, while answering this question today, provided clarity on the progress of the agreement with Pike, why government didn’t enter into a management agreement with the US based company and what the road ahead will look like.

Davis told media Thursday morning, while participating in the weekly Press Briefing at the Office of the Prime Minister, that he will table the agreement, once finalized, in parliament.