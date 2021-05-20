PM: New regime is “closer than many realize”

Return of restrictions for Cat Island, Andros and the Berry Islands

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said yesterday that while continuation of the emergency measures for another three months is necessary as the pandemic continues, the time is nearing when those measures will be done away with in favor of “common sense public health rules”.

He said that regime, however, will also be phased out, as he encouraged Bahamians to get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity — a move he said will allow a far swifter return to normalcy and economic rebound with more portions of the economy opening.

“When the time is appropriate, guided by our public health experts, we will move to a new regime outside of the current emergency measures,” Minnis said.

“That time is closer than many realize.

“Common sense public health rules will remain.

“However, this regime will in time be phased out.”

The prime minister said the government will continue to follow the science.

He said policy is made with public health advisors and it “baffles many when they heard the leader of the opposition repeat his empty talking point of ‘where’s the science’”.

Later on in the debate, the prime minister had a brief but heated exchange with Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis over the definition of the competent authority as the “prime minister” in the emergency orders, which Davis said perpetuates the notion that all decision are made by one individual.

The pair also lashed one another over the government’s handling of the pandemic and the decision to introduce restrictions on certain islands due to an increase in cases, including Cat Island, which the opposition leader asserted the government was responsible for.

The opposition has repeatedly expressed a lack of support for continuation of the state of emergency, but the prime minister said while there has been progress and the economy has seen movement, “the emergency continues here and abroad”.

Minnis said: “Only the most reckless and heartless people would recommend the removal of measures that save lives.”

Curfew imposed

The prime minister announced that because of concern about the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases on Andros, the Berry Islands and Cat Island, a daily curfew will be imposed from 8pm to 5am, beginning today.

He said health officials recommended the imposition of the curfew for those islands.

“Health teams are headed to these islands for outbreak investigations,” he said.

“Vaccination teams will also be deployed to these islands.

“Any other additional measures will be announced depending on the findings of the investigation teams.

“These recommendations will be made in the coming weeks.

“Daily curfews have been lifted from all other Family Islands where a curfew was in place, namely, Abaco, Eleuthera and Exuma.”

A 10pm to 5am curfew remains in place for New Providence, while an 11pm to 5am curfew exists on Grand Bahama.

Yesterday, the prime minister said following an assessment of the island, the curfew and other restrictions of Grand Bahama could be adjusted.

Cookouts

While announcing increased restrictions for some Family Islands, the prime minister announced a return of cookouts, which will be allowed with drive-up or pick-up service only.

However, alcohol may not be served at these events.

The provision applies to Abaco, excluding the surrounding cays, Eleuthera, including Harbour Island, Great and Little Exuma, New Providence, Rose Island and Paradise Island.

The prime minister reminded that restaurants on islands previously prohibited from offering indoor dining — New Providence and Abaco — may now offer indoor dining to patrons who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.