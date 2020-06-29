PM Minnis begs Bahamians to stay home, warns against non-essential travel abroad

“A number of the cities and areas Bahamians and residents like to frequent in neighboring countries and cities are experiencing a dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases. Many of these are hotspots where this very contagious virus is widespread.”

The prime minister warned if Bahamians travel to those areas and visit malls, shops, restaurants, and other establishments, they could catch the virus and bring it to The Bahamas, risking the possibility of another community spread

“Let me be as clear as I can,” Minnis said, “Your actions can damage the health of others and your actions could help worsen our economy if we have to lockdown again.”

As of yesterday, there have been over 9.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 worldwide, including 495,760 deaths.

The United States, which accounts for 82 percent of The Bahamas’ foreign visitors, currently has the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, standing at over 2.45 million cases with 124,811 deaths.

Some 36 states in the U.S. have reported a rise in cases over the weekend, including Florida, which some experts have cautioned could be the next epicenter for infections.