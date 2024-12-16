Watch ILTV Live
PM issues holiday message & prayer

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Days ahead of one of the most celebrated holidays on the Christian calendar, Christmas Day, Prime Minister Philip Davis has released a warm holiday greeting and prayer for the nation as thousands will pause to spend quality family time and reflect on what Christmas Day means to them.

Prime Minister Davis’ holiday prayer is one of hope and safety for children throughout The Bahamas, safety and protection for Bahamian heroes safeguarding the country’s borders, that young bright leaders of tomorrow will remain determined and that those who have grown doubtful or distant from God would be reminded of his love and mercy.

“Faith is our foundation,” the nation’s leader asserted. “It is only when we align our hearts with God’s will, when we trust in His grace, that we see our true strength as individuals within communities in this nation under his light and love.”

The Prime Minister expressed his hopefulness that the Yuletide season will bring renewal and transformation; he invited the nation to join him in personal moments of prayer during the holiday season.

