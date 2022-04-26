PM: Government will prepare Bahamians to embrace Fintech revolution

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Davis said yesterday that the government will ensure that Bahamians are ready for the Fintech revolution, as he lauded FTX Digital Market’s investment and philanthropic efforts in the country.

Davis spoke at a groundbreaking yesterday for the company’s headquarters.

“Since moving to our shores FTX Digital Markets have left positive footprints throughout The Bahamas,” he said.

“The company’s philanthropic activity has touched many and various sectors. They continue to make positive impressions with the groundbreaking for their new headquarters which will be a space to rival the Google campus.”

The prime minister noted that the investment will promote innovation and enhance Bahamian and international expertise.

“Already they have employed a good number of Bahamian experts and will bring even more Bahamians with expertise in this area,” said Davis.

“One of the critical things we are proposing to ensure is that Bahamas and Bahamas are ready for the Fintech revolution.”

According to a White Paper tabled in Parliament last week, the government is aiming to “substantially” grow the digital assets sector in The Bahamas within the next three years. Davis previously stated that it is his government’s vision to transform this nation into the leading digital assets hub in the Caribbean.

The government also plans to expand the range of sector-specific academic, professional, and vocational education opportunities available to enable Bahamians to secure positions in the industry.

Davis said yesterday that government will partner with the University of The Bahamas, BTVI, FTX, and other institutions to provide training and certification in the digital assets sector.