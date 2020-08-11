PM enters voluntary quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

DPM also in quarantine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis and Deputy Prime Minister K Peter Turnquest have entered voluntary self-quarantine after their offices were exposed to COVID-19.

In a statement, the Cabinet Office said it has not been confirmed whether the pair were directly exposed.

The statement announced that the Cecil Wallace-Whitefield Centre, which houses the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Finance and their agencies, has been closed for cleaning and sanitization following exposure to the virus.

“The Ministry of Health’s Surveillance Unit has initiated contact tracing to determine the level of exposure to employees and visitors to the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre,” the statement read.

“At this point there has been no confirmation that the Prime Minister or the Deputy Prime Minister have been exposed.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister will voluntarily enter into self-quarantine until further instructions from the Ministry of Health.”

It added: “Other employees of the Cecil Wallace-Whitfield Centre are encouraged to self-quarantine until further instructions are issued by the Ministry of Health.”