PM: Three more cases, emergency powers to be extended until April 8

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — With three more cases confirmed tonight, the government will return to Parliament with a resolution to extend the state of emergency, and emergency powers orders over the coronavirus pandemic until April 8.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 14, with 12 on New Providence and two on Grand Bahama.

Minnis announced the latest step in the country’s fight to prevent the local spread of COVID-19 during a national address broadcasted live from the Office of the Prime Minister at 7pm on Sunday.

The government has implemented a 24-hour curfew and a shelter in place order in order to maintain the spread of the virus.

A resolution to extend the state of emergency will need to be passed in the House of Assembly and Senate on Monday.

On Friday, health officials called for “fewer people on the streets”.

During a meeting with Minnis, former Chief Medical Officer Dr Mercline Dahl-Regis said the COVID-19 task force’s position was that it’s not time to open up for full business.

According to the World Health Organization, there were more than 630,000 confirmed cases worldwide as of Saturday.