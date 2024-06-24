PM defends govt. $2.5M allocation to refurbish ‘police plane’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis has defended the $2.5 million dollar allocation in the Ministry of National Security’s 2024/2025 budget for a police aircraft which will also be used for government’s travel.

Davis told reporters that the decision was made because “there are certain islands we can’t get to and get back out the same day.”

Davis’ administration has faced scathing criticisms by the opposition Free National Movement (FNM) and residents who insist that the allocation could have been better spent elsewhere and further assert that government officials should use the national flag carrier, Bahamasair, for domestic travel.

Davis fired back, “Bahamasair doesn’t fly to every island.”

The country’s leader has also dismissed the idea the government could have injected the allocated funds into local charter flight companies; he argued that “chartering is much more expensive.”

The allocation was brought to light in the Lower Chamber last week Monday, prompting a wave of concerns from the opposition who has suggested that government continues to abuse taxpayers’ dollars.

The aircraft is said to be a KingAir B-200 that was seized during a drug bust in the Southern Bahamas, according to National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.