PM clarifies quarantine measures for public servants

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minnis today clarified the new measures on the treatment of public service workers who are required to self-quarantine.

The measure only applies to public servants who travel abroad at their own risk and seek to return to The Bahamas without a COVID-19 negative test, requiring mandatory quarantine.

These individuals will see the 14-day period deducted from their vacation or salaries in lieu of available days.

“To be clear, this applies to only those required to quarantine upon returning from travel abroad, who do not have the required COVID-19 negative test result,” Minnis said during a national address outside the Churchill Building.

“This applies only to those who have travelled into a hotspot area, taking on their own responsibility; subsequently becoming infected and traveling back to The Bahamas, requiring quarantine. That responsibility has been placed on themselves. This does not apply to other circumstances where quarantine may be required by health officials.”

During a national address on Sunday, Minnis said returning Bahamians and residents who do not have a negative COVID-19 test will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

He said the quarantine period will be counted as vacation for public servants, adding if vacation time is not an option, the public servant’s salary will be deducted.

Responding to the announcement, Bahamas Public Service Union (BPSU) President Kimsley Ferguson said the measures regarding the treatment of public service workers who are required to self-quarantine were “too broad”.

He also expressed concern over how public service workers who contract COVID-19 while on the job are to be treated.