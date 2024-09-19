Watch ILTV Live
PM: ‘BPL jobs are secure’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis explained Thursday morning that jobs remain secure at Bahamas Power & Light (BPL) Company as government finalizes its agreement with Pike Corporation to assist BPL with enhancing the efficiency and consistency of its power generation supply in country.

Union executives representing line staff at BPL have raised concerns about the security of Bahamian jobs as the US based power company descends to assist the ailing BPL.

Prime Minister Davis said his administration has made it clear what rhetoric way forward will look like and doubled down on assurances that Bahamian jobs are secure.

