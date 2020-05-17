PM assures food security on Bimini during two-week lockdown

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis confirmed boats carrying food and supplies will be allowed to call on Bimini to ensure food security on the island during the two-week lockdown.

Minnis announced the lockdown last Thursday after two new cases were confirmed, taking the total number of cases on the island to 13.

The prime minister said the measure was “absolutely necessary” to slow and control the community spread as Bimini has become a COVID-19 hotspot.

During a national address today, Minnis assured residents that there will be sufficient food and supplies on the island.

He said a team of 12 volunteers will assist the island administrator with checking-in and assessing residents in need of assistance, as well as managing the island’s food pantry.