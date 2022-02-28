PM and delegation travel to Belize for 33rd CARICOM heads of govt meeting

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis left the country yesterday to lead a delegation to attend the 33rd Inter-Sessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) in San Pedro Town, Ambergris Caye, Belize.

The prime minister will be joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Public Service Fred Mitchell, Minister for Grand Bahama Ginger Moxey, Parliamentary Secretary to Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation John Pinder II and High Commissioner to CARICOM Leslia Miller-Brice.

Davis is expected to discuss matters impacting the region around climate change, COVID-19 and regional security. He will also participate in the Fourth SICA-CARICOM.

The delegation will return to The Bahamas on Friday, March 4, 2022.