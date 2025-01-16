PM addresses 34th Annual Business Outlook

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Prime Minister Philip Davis, during his address at the 34th Annual Bahamas Business Outlook, highlighted the growth of the country’s economy since the Progressive Liberal Party assumed office in 2021.

The nation’s chief reflected on the days after the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic describing the country’s economy as “grim”. But, he emphasized that the Davis-Cooper administration began to turn things around through various policies implemented since taking office.

Davis noted that his administration is committed to taking risks and making investments to ensure that the Bahamian economy continues to thrive for future generations.

This year’s business outlook is held under the theme “Prioritizing Inclusive Sustainable Growth”.