PLP to sanitize headquarters after leader tests positive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party National Chairman Senator Fred Mitchell yesterday said the party will follow all necessary and recommended protocols, cooperate with public health officials after leader Philip Davis tested positive for COVID-19.

Davis tested positive yesterday morning.

The Opposition leader went into hospital on Saturday evening, along with Senator Dr Michael Darville, to be examined.

However, no further update was provided on Darville’s status yesterday.

In a statement, Mitchell said that all staff of the Lynden Pindling Center will work remotely from home until further notice.

He was responding to inquiries from Eyewitness News on the party’s contingency health and safety plan, adding the the party’s Farrington Road Headquarters will be sanitized.

Mitchell said the government should sanitize the office of the Leader of the Opposition, with office staff to work remotely from home until the all clear is given.

In a voice note, Davis confirmed he received a positive test result this morning, and is currently in hospital.

Davis said: “In the last six weeks, more than 1,000 Bahamians have learnt they have tested positive for COVID virus.

“This morning, I learnt the same thing. I am in hospital receiving excellent care. My family and I thank you for the many prayers and well wishes we have received. We all owe an enormous debt of gratitude to the nurses, doctors, and the health care workers who are working day and night. Please include them in your prayers also.”

Davis said: “One of the greatest strengths as people is how we care for each other. Let’s find new ways to do this now, look out for your neighbors, buy an extra bag of grocers for a friend in need, and check on someone who may need your support.

“In God’s grace and blessings, may they continually to be for The Bahamas, and I know as we rely on God’s grace and blessings, I know that brighter days are ahead of all of us.”

He added: “Thank you, I love you.”

The Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP is the first parliamentarian confirmed to have tested positive for the virus since the country identified its first case in mid-March.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health confirmed 63 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death in The Bahamas.

The total now stands at 1,315 cases.