PLP ratifies 18 candidates for General Election

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has named 18 candidates vying for office in the upcoming general election.

The party ratified the nominees last night at its headquarters.

Among those candidates were four former PLP ministers, including former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Fox Hill MP Fred Mitchell for the same constituency; former Attorney General and Minister of Education Alfred Sears for Fort Charlotte; former Minister of State for Finance and Golden Isle MP Michael Halkitis for St Barnabas; and former Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell for Carmichael.

Two women were named among the first set of candidates to be announced including Senator Jobeth Coleby Davis for Elizabeth and Leslia Maria Miller Brice, daughter of former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller, for Sea Breeze.

The slate also included prominent attorney Wayne Munroe, QC, for Freetown who lost the seat in the last election; along with a sweep on new faces including, Wayde A. Watson for Bain & Grants; Jomo Campbell for Centreville; Mario K. Bowleg for Garden Hills; Ronald Duncombe for Killarney; De’Angelo Bonaby for Mount Moriah; Bacchus O.J. Rolle for South Beach; and Zane E. Lightbourne for Yamacraw.

Family Island candidates included Tyrell Grave Young of Long Island; Basil W. McIntosh of MICAL and Mckell Leonardo Lightbourne for North Andros & The Berry Islands.

The PLP advised that there were hundreds of people who applied to run on its ticket.

“Our Candidates Committee had the difficult task of selecting candidates from a very talented applicant pool,” the party said.

“With our country facing multiple, very serious crises, they have been focused on choosing a team that can hit the ground running, ready to make a difference on day one.”

The PLP launched a mandatory training module for all aspirant candidates and individuals wishing to serve in local government, on statutory boards, or as diplomats, including former MPs.

The training module aimed to educate aspirants on service in public life, with courses focused on key topics ranging from the history of The Bahamas, the party’s history, and parliamentary procedures.

“These men and women are ready to serve with excellence as the people’s representatives in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” the party said.