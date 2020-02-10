PLP leader calls on govt. to provide security for former governors general

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis yesterday called on the government to provide security for former governors general of The Bahamas after Sir Arthur Foulkes’ home was burglarized.

Foulkes confirmed his home was broken into while he and his wife slept last Wednesday.

Davis also lambasted Minister of National Security Marvin Dames, whom he accused of downplaying the recent spate of robberies and housebreakings.

Dames reportedly told a local daily that social media may be ballooning crime concerns.

In a statement on the matter, Davis called Dames’ comments tone deaf, insensitive and dismissive of the fears of the public.

“We are aware that this is not the first invasion of a former governor general,” Davis said.

“Dame Marguerite Pindling’s home was once invaded and a report made and the direct intervention of the prime minister requested.

“There are reports of other home invasions and physical assaults on women in various New Providence neighborhoods.

“Yet the minister says that there is no cause for alarm.

“He sought to blame social media for enlarging the exposure of the issue. His tone was insensitive and dismissive.”

He continued, “We call on the government to provide adequate security for our former governors general.

“If the government cannot do that, it means the government is a failure in the eyes of the public and the general public will have no confidence that the government can look after our general welfare and security.”

Sir Arthur’s home was broken into on Wednesday night but the incident was not reported in the police’s daily crime report.

The former governor general told Eyewitness News that while he is grateful that no one in his household was harmed, his family is still a shaken up over the ordeal.

The perpetrators reportedly got into the home through the back kitchen window, stealing a laptop and some cash, and got away through the kitchen door.

The incident also follows several police reports of armed robberies and at least two reported incidents of sexual assault.

Police reported last week two men forced their way into a woman’s Coral Harbour home on Tuesday night, sexually assaulted her, and robbed her of cash and other items.

Police also reported in early January that a woman was sexually assaulted in her Marshall Road home by one of two men who broke in and robbed her of cash, personal items and her vehicle.